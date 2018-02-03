Waves alert for Caribbean coastline

WAVES of up to three meters and tidal surges can be expected on Panama’s Caribbean coast from February 3 to 5 says the Civil Protection Service (Sinaproc).

There will be winds of 15 to 40 kilometers per hour in Caribbean coastal areas in Guna Yala, Costa Abajo and Costa Arriba of Colón, the north of Veraguas and Bocas del Toro, which could present waves of 2 to 3 meters.

For the 4th and 5th of February, waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters are expected in Guna Yala, Colon, Bocas del Toro, north of Veraguas and Ngäbe Buglé.

The authorities will continue monitoring in vulnerable areas.