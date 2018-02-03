Waves alert for Caribbean coastline

Posted on February 3, 2018 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 21

WAVES of up to three meters and tidal surges can be expected on Panama’s Caribbean coast from February 3 to 5 says the Civil Protection Service (Sinaproc).

There will be winds of 15 to 40 kilometers per hour in  Caribbean coastal areas in Guna Yala, Costa Abajo and Costa Arriba of Colón, the north of Veraguas and Bocas del Toro, which could present waves of 2 to 3 meters.

For the 4th and 5th of February, waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters are expected in Guna Yala, Colon, Bocas del Toro, north of Veraguas and Ngäbe Buglé.

The authorities will continue  monitoring in vulnerable areas.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd