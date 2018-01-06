Warrant issued for hitman  in US citizen killing

THE AMERICAN citizen who was gunned down in a high-end café in Punta Pacifica on Thursday, January 4, was tracked and killed by hitmen, but the foreigners he was talking to and were injured in the fusillade had no links to the incident or the causes leading up to it

It was the third shooting in the upscale area of the city during the last nine months. A Panamanian lawyer was shot and killed in the lobby of the Punta Pacifica Hospital, and ab Irishman survived an attack at a traffic light near the Hospital

After a Saturday court hearing, a warrant was issued for the arrest of a suspect in the killing,

Judge Yanelka Quijano ordered the arrest of.J.R.O., aged 25.

Senior prosecutor Rafael Baloyes told media that the killers had followed the victim who had not revealed any “illegal” behavior during his residence in the country.

asked if the accused in the case belongs to a criminal group, Baloyes only said that he resides in the district of San Miguelito and in Samaria, where “there is some “organized delinquency “.

The arrest warrant is for aggravated intentional homicide and attempted homicide.

Baloyes said that the Attorney General’s Office will have a period of six months to complete the investigation.