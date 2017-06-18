VP Mike Pence to visit Panama

Posted on June 18, 2017 in Panama

From August 13 to 18,  US Vice President Mike Pence will  stop off in Panama during a tour of  Central and South America scheduled for Aug. 13 -18.

His tour will  include visits  to Cartagena, Bogota, Buenos Aires, and  Santiago.

Pence made the announcement Thursday, June 15 during his participation in the Conference on Prosperity and Security of Central America in Miami.

During his tour, the vice president will meet with the presidents of those countries and with business guilds to discuss issues related to treaties and investments.

In addition, he will analyze how the US government will be able to collaborate in agriculture, infrastructure development and security with the countries of the Latin American region.

