Viteri detained in Santo Tomas

Posted on January 7, 2017 in Panama

DAVID VITERI, once on Panama’s “most wanted” list and awaiting trial for attempted  homicide, has moved from a police cell in Ancon to Hospital Santo Tomas Hospital.

La Prensa reports that Viteri, a former DEA informant,  has arrived for a medical appointment on  Thursday when he and has not returned to  the headquarters of the Judicial Investigation Directorate, in Ancón.

Sources said that Viteri has been diagnosed with neurological problems and requires other tests  for the seizures he suffers.

Viteri was captured in a raid on the Trump Tower building in Punta Pacifica on May 1.

