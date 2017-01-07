Viteri detained in Santo Tomas

DAVID VITERI, once on Panama’s “most wanted” list and awaiting trial for attempted homicide, has moved from a police cell in Ancon to Hospital Santo Tomas Hospital.

La Prensa reports that Viteri, a former DEA informant, has arrived for a medical appointment on Thursday when he and has not returned to the headquarters of the Judicial Investigation Directorate, in Ancón.

Sources said that Viteri has been diagnosed with neurological problems and requires other tests for the seizures he suffers.

Viteri was captured in a raid on the Trump Tower building in Punta Pacifica on May 1.