Dodger leaves detention again  as evasion campaign drags on

FORMER vice-president Felipe Pipo Virzi’s, long drawn out battle to avoid justice took another ponderous step sideways on Friday afternoon, December 15, as he once again exited the El Renacer prison.

and headed for the comforts of home, leaving behind a host of former fellow members of the Martinelli inner circle, facing corruption charges totaling to scores of millions of dollars.

Virzi had been in preventive detention, while under investigation by the Seventh Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, For alleged money laundering through alleged irregularities in the loan that the consortium HPCContratas-P & V received from the State Savings Bank, Caja de Ahorros for supposedly building a convention center

The money was diverted in 2012 to the then operational securities brokerage Financial Pacific.

In this case, the defense of Virzi, engaged in what appears a war of legal attrition had requested bail from the Eighteenth Criminal Court. Alfredo Vallarino, Virzi’s lawyer, had also filed a writ of habeas corpus before the Supreme Court.

In November, Virzi was the Supreme Court granted him a habeas corpus with the impediment of not leaving the country without judicial authorization.

But Virzi is enmeshed in multiple criminal cases which he seems to flaunt like campaign medals.

He is in the sights of the First Prosecutor’s against Organized Crime by the so-called New Business case, related to the purchase of Editora Panamá América (Epasa) with alleged public funds.

“He is over 65 years of age, and should not be deprived of liberty unless the Public Ministry justifies such measure. Virzi has not failed to comply with his commitments to the processes, so there is not much to analyze, ” said the judge who granted him house arrest. The last time Virzi got to go home he ended up facing new charges over events that took place while under house arrest. More campaign ribbons.