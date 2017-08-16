Virzi brothers facing money laundering probe

JOSE VIRZI, former legal representative of the disappeared-universal Bank, and brother of ex-vice-president Felipe Pipo Virzi was interrogated on Wednesday, August 16 by the Seventh Anti-Corruption Prosecutor for alleged money laundering.

Prosecutor Alexandra Vence, wants to know why Virzi and his brother, allocated part of the loan granted by the Caja de Ahorros to the consortium HPC Contratas-P & V, to the former Financial Pacific (FP). brokerage, one of whose founders is in detention.The other is a fugitive.

FP and Pipo Virzi are also mired in a web of other corruption investigations with Virzi’s lawyers using legal dodges to delay hearings. He was released from preventive detention and was charged with another crime committed while under house arrest

“I have nothing to do with anything that is mentioned and that is what I have said,” Jose Virzi told reporters. and said that no precautionary measures were imposed.

Alfredo Vallarino Alemán, lawyer for Pipo Virzi, said that search warrants had been issued against Nine people and that his client, who today moved from Santiago to the capital, will go to the public prosecutor’s office on Thursday.

Diverted funds

Part of the funds provided to HPC-Contratas-P & V for the alleged construction of a Conventions in Amador, were diverted to the company Summer Venture, controlled by Pipo Virzi, who in turn – sent the money to Financial Pacific, already liquidated reports La Prensa.