Videos of the week: Odebrecht confessions

Posted on April 17, 2017 in Panama

EXCERPTS  from over  a thousand  videos of the confessions of  managers and executives of The Brazilian Odebrecht  company  are being  published by  the  O’Globo chain.

According to information from  the medium it has obtained hundreds of hours of confessions that it will publish throughout the week.

Odebrecht admitted in December to US officials that it paid $788 million in bribes to officials in a dozen countries, including Panama.

Its network of bribes was so extensive that it had to create a department specifically to handle the payments.

 

