Videos of the week: Odebrecht confessions

EXCERPTS from over a thousand videos of the confessions of managers and executives of The Brazilian Odebrecht company are being published by the O’Globo chain.

According to information from the medium it has obtained hundreds of hours of confessions that it will publish throughout the week.

Odebrecht admitted in December to US officials that it paid $788 million in bribes to officials in a dozen countries, including Panama.

Its network of bribes was so extensive that it had to create a department specifically to handle the payments.