VIDEO PEEKS: Panda twins preview birthday

The Shanghai Wildlife Park launched a series of previews on Saturday September 23 , two weeks ahead of the first birthday of a pair of mixed-sex giant panda twins which falls on October 4.

The elder brother of the giant pandas was named Yue Yue while his little sister was given the name Ban Ban on the 200th day of their birth after some five million people submitted over 5,000 proposals in a campaign to name the cubs.

On Saturday morning, 30 pairs of mixed-sex twins and their parents, at the invitation of the zoo, started the meet-ups with a charity run and arrived at the destination of the panda house to send their greetings to the cute bears.