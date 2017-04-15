Vice-president voices support for gay civil unions

Posted on April 15, 2017 in Panama

Isabel Saint Malo
WITH SEVERAL requests pending in Panama for same sex marriage  the country’s Vice-President and chancellor Isabel De Saint Malo, has come down  in favor of civil unions between same-sex couples.

TVN News 2   reported on Saturday, April 15,  that De Saint Malo on her  Twitter account  seconded a post from  another user that supported the unions between gays  in the same way that the churches consent in the civil plane inter-confessional marriages.

“I share the opinion. We should all have the option of joining our life to a loved one. A  sexual orientation is not chosen, One  is born with it.” wrote the vice president

