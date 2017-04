VENEZUELANS in Panama have planned a protest in Parque Urraca on Saturday April 15 calling Human rights, justice and democracy for Venezuela.

The demonstration has been organizws by the NGO Un mundo sin Gaza, and will run from, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. which has asked participants to wear white and carry Venezuelan flags and banners with slogans like “No mas dictadura” and ” No mas

represión”.