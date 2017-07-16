Venezuelan exiles flock to vote

THOUSANDS of Venezuelan emigres living in Panama flocked to polling stations on Sunday July 17 to register a vote in a plebiscite organized by opposition groups in Venezuela with the endorsement of the country’s National Assembly.

Participants had to answer three questions: whether or not they agreed with the constitutional process promoted by the current government, whether or not they wished to maintain the Constitution of 1999 and whether they aspired to a renewal of the Public Powers through free elections.

The results were seen as a foregone conclusion in Panama where few of the poorer Venezuelans or supporters of embattled President Maduro have settled .

In Panama, 43,000 Venezuelans are qualified to exercise their right to vote. Of this number 30,000 were scheduled to vote in the Don Bosco Center on Via Israel, 10,000 in Costa del Este and 3000 in Chiriquí.

Individuals had to present their current or expired ID or passport before voting.

The Panama results will not be announced until after those in Venezuela.