Varela promises “consequences” for  Blue Apple suspects

President Juan Carlos Varela has finally spoken out about the Blue Apple bribery scandal while a number of the fingered contractors are still doing business with the government according to media reports.

He warned that those State contractors investigated for alleged acts of corruption, must “accept their responsibility” or abide by the consequences.

He made the statement, at a public event, on Friday, January 19 when asked about the builders linked to the Blue Apple case, involving the payment of bribes to government officials by State contractors reports La Prensa.

Over 30 people are under investigation and am Interpol Red Alert has been issued for at least one suspect.

“If a company does not accept its responsibility, of coursethe Executive will make specific decisions as we have done before, “said the president.