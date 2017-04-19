Varela promises more Colón security

SECURITY strategies will be strengthened to deal with and end organized crime said President Juan Carlos Varela at the end of a Security Council meeting in Colón, on Wednesday, June 19.

He classified the province of Colón as a challenge for the Panamanian state in criminal matters, following the latest violent acts on the Atlantic coast when a national soccer team player and a companion were gunned down.

He was planning to attend the funeral of soccer player

Amílcar Henríquez, who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Varela, responding to criticism about the lack of opportunity for the country’s youth, said that important projects are being developed in Colón that are generating jobs.

More cops

National Police Chief Omar Pinzón said that the number of agents in Colón will be increased, and that enforcement will be focused on gangs and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Kenia Porcell called on society to collaborate and cooperate with the investigations to avoid impunity and asked people to have more confidence in the implementation of the accusatory criminal system.