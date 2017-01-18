Varela pressured to act on corruption

PRESSURE is on President Juan Carlos Varela for action to combat corruption in the wake of the Odebrecht, Panama Papers and Waked scandals.

The Independent Movement (Movin) has urged the Comptroller General to audit public works carried out by Odebrecht in Panama since 2006.

The call , addressed through an open letter to the President Carlos Varela, also emphasizes the need for the Tribunal Electoral to reveal the identity of the donors to electoral campaigns.

“Mr. President, you are responsible for dismantling the structure of corruption,” the group wrote.

“We demand that the necessary support be assigned to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Institute of Forensic Sciences and the Comptroller General so that they can promptly complete their investigations.”

The group said that the allegations of corruption against Odebrecht are “no longer a suspicion, but a reality.”

Odebrecht admitted to U.S. officials that it paid bribes to officials in 12 countries, including Panama.

The company said it disbursed $59 million to Panama officials, an amount it has promised to pay back.

“The government has not protected the best interests of the state and has been unable to uncover the bribes paid by this company, increasing public distrust in our institutions and compromising our resources,” the group said

Meanwhile other organization, including the Chamber of Commerce, are pushing for the release of names of suspects under investigation in the bribery scandal.