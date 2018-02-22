Varela pressed on judges’ selection process

PRESIDENT Juan Carlos is being pressed to live up to campaign promises over the selection of Supreme Court Judges, and facing increasing criticism over stalling tactics.

Organizations that make up the State Commission for Justice have fired off a letter asking him to implement the process for the selection of magistrates that was established in 2005.

The letter tells Varela, that the model proposed by the pact has over 11 years of experience and has been approved by the citizenship for its credibility.

The commission also attached the agreement signed in 2005, as and the profile for those designated to the Court.

In spite of this reports La Prensa, the Minister of the Presidency, Álvaro Alemán, reiterated that the president will use his s constitutional powers to nominate the replacements of Oydén Ortega and Jerónimo Mejía, and that the issue could possibly be addressed in the first week of March by the Cabinet Council

Campaign promise

During the 2014 political campaign, Varela promised that, in order to improve justice, he would take into account the recommendations agreed in the State Pact.

The note sent to the Presidency, tells Varela that there is “a clear commitment of the government” in the fight against impunity and corruption, actions that coincide with the position taken by sectors of public opinion.

This, adds the letter, requires further strengthening of the institutions that have to do with the investigation and prosecution of crimes that affect the State’s assets.

Alemán said that he had not read the note, but reiterated that the president will use the powers that the Constitution gives him to make the appointments of the magistrates but did not rule out that potential candidates could have meetings with the commission.

“I understand that candidates may be subject to interviews or meetings with the State Commission for Justice, but the president will exercise his constitutional power “,

He said that will be after Varela returns from a trip to Dubai for Earlier the president, who is not noted for fast action although said he would wait for the end of carnival (February 9 to 13) to address the issue.