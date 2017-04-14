Varela naming school after dead Peace Corps volunteer

Posted on April 14, 2017 in Panama

Cody and friend at work in the Comarca
A PANAMA SCHOOL will be named after Cody Oser, the US Peace Corps volunteer whose body was found in a stream  in the Ngabe Buglecomarca , on Saturday Apr 6.

President Juan Carlos Varela made the commitment to the parents of the 24-year old at a memorial gathering of over 100 Volunteers at the   Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute  on Wednesday Apr. 12 . He also said he would dedicate the upcoming Special Olympics in his honor and promised to finish the projects Osler  started.

Since graduation with a degree in civil engineering  from Colorado State University,  Osler had devoted his life to aiding  disadvantaged communities

He served as an Engineering Intern for SunCulture Solar Agriculture in Kenya and as a Project Leader for Engineers Without Borders in El Salvador and Pine Ridge, South Dakota before leaving for service in Panama in September 2016.

He was excited about learning languages and had studied Spanish, French and Swahili.

The family told Denver, Colorado media  that his  death was ruled accidental,  and that he slipped on some rocks and fell into the water after striking his head.

