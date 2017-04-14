Varela naming school after dead Peace Corps volunteer

A PANAMA SCHOOL will be named after Cody Oser, the US Peace Corps volunteer whose body was found in a stream in the Ngabe Buglecomarca , on Saturday Apr 6.

President Juan Carlos Varela made the commitment to the parents of the 24-year old at a memorial gathering of over 100 Volunteers at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute on Wednesday Apr. 12 . He also said he would dedicate the upcoming Special Olympics in his honor and promised to finish the projects Osler started.

Since graduation with a degree in civil engineering from Colorado State University, Osler had devoted his life to aiding disadvantaged communities

He served as an Engineering Intern for SunCulture Solar Agriculture in Kenya and as a Project Leader for Engineers Without Borders in El Salvador and Pine Ridge, South Dakota before leaving for service in Panama in September 2016.

He was excited about learning languages and had studied Spanish, French and Swahili.

The family told Denver, Colorado media that his death was ruled accidental, and that he slipped on some rocks and fell into the water after striking his head.