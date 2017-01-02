Varela makes new promise on Constitution

CRITICIZED over his 2013 unfulfilled promise promised to convene a Parallel Constituent Assembly if elected, President Juan Carlos Varela made a fresh promise in his address to the National Assembly on Monday Jan. 2

Without giving details he promised to provide a road map for constitutional reforms, in the next six months “We have to complete the electoral reforms to guarantee the transparency of the political campaigns,” he said.

Critics have stressed that unless action is taken in early 2017, it will be too late because by year end the political parties will be gearing up for the next election.

The earlier promise was even included in his administration’s plan of government, but has since been ignored reports La Prensa.

“I recognize that on some issues we have not been able to move forward as quickly as I would

like,” Varela told the Assembly during the installation of the second term of the third regular session.

He also announced measures to reform the water and sewer agency (Idaan), which has been the source of discontent in many communities deprived of water for extended periods.

He said the changes will provide Idaan with a legal and operational structure to guarantee its operation as “a model and efficient public company.