Varela kills luxury buy for narco cops

Posted on November 5, 2017 in Panama

A  $280,000 DIRECT  contract for anti-narcotics personnel quarters that  included $38 towels and $180 comforters that aroused a media storm has  been suspended said President  Juan Carlos Varela on Sunday, November 5.

The contract was issued,  to 3M Supply in Villa Lucre by the Ministry of Security, to obtain clothes and blankets for their agents.

The president made the  cancelation announcement during an official celebration in Colon.

“The Minister [Alexis Bethancourt] just told me that he has given instructions to suspend that purchase and I will look for a mechanism,” “Varela told the media.

The Minister had stated earlier that he would review direct contracting.

