Varela China bound with large delegation

PRESIDENT Juan Carlos Varela will be accompanied by a large delegation when he heads to China on Tuesday, November 14.

It is the first official tour of that country since Panama established diplomatic relations with China.

Varela said he will travel with five ministers and a business delegation. Among those attending are the

vice president and chancellor Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado; Ministers Dulcidio De La Guardia, Economy and Finance; Augusto Arosemena, Commerce and Industries; Alexis Bethancourt, Public Security; and Gustavo Him, from Tourism.

Rolando López, director of the National Security Council will also travel; Jorge González, Secretary

of Goals; Gilberto Ferrari, manager of the Electric Transmission Company; Diego Vallarino, from the board

of the National Bank, are among other officials. The first lady Lorena Castillo Varela will also travel

The president announced that on November 17 they will sign agreements already reached on issues of

air connectivity, installation of companies, tourism, culture and education.

Chinese companies have been involved in bidding for major structural projects in Panama, including the $1 billion fourth canal bridge.

Newsroom will have video coverage of the highlights of the visit.