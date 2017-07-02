Varela challenged to rectify apathy, restore confidence

PANAMA’S Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture was quick to respond to th 30 minute homily of President Juan Carlos Varela, delivered to the National Assembly on July 1 when he lauded the achievments of his years in office.

The next day the Chamber said that the major challenges of the administration, in the months remaining of their time in office are to rectify general apathy and restore public confidence in the political class and institutions, which are pillars of democracy.

The observation comes a day after Varela presented his

management report to the plenary of the Assembly at the beginning of fourth year of Varela’s administration “it is imperative to reflect on the progress and, in particular, for the issues to be resolved as soon as possible.” the Chamber said. Possibly reacting to the president’s defense of his tortoise image, saying he was at peace.

“As we have warned before, the proximity of the pre-election year could distract the authorities from solving the problems,” said a statement released Sunday.

The members of the business body took the opportunity to emphasize that “the investments in infrastructure implemented with public funds and social programs are not determinants for measuring the performance of a government.”

They recalled that the Panamanian authorities are called to respond with public policies to

Priority issues, such as “the efficient provision of basic services (water,

Sanitation, health, transportation, others) and those we consider should be handled by companies, with a corporate governance structure that transcends

politics, with long-term plans and with budgetary autonomy.”

In educational matters: “we call for the honoring of the Commitment Agreements for Education, and that the evaluations that underpin the past adjustments are fulfilled and

Tax incentives that encourage investment in private education.

They also recalled that this year will be the last revision of the minimum wage by the current government,

so it should not be used “again [as] a political tool that provokes Inflationary effects “. They emphasized that “this adjustment must be based on techniques incorporating the International Labor Organization formula, as was agreed in the last review “.