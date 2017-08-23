UV rays warning post at Amador

A PROJECT to raise awareness of the dangers of solar radiation was unveiled on Wednesday. Aug, 23 at the Bio Museo on the Amador Causeway by the Panamanian Association of Dermatology The Solmaphor, is a vertical apparatus that measures UV levels.

It shows five colors, each representing a different intensity, purple and red being the most powerful; Orange and yellow, intermediate and green, the most acceptable. It also indicates how you should protect your skin, according to the solar radiation that the equipment shows.

The Biomuseo said it wants to sensitize the population about the damage caused by pollution and the devastation of our forests, which has resulted in a decrease in the ozone layer and an increase in the levels of ultraviolet rays.

This has impacted reproduction rates of some species and in humans has increased the incidence of skin cancer.