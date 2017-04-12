US spring brings higher Panama gas prices
THE ARRIVAL of spring in the USA means that fuel prices in Panama will rise Friday, April 14, says the National Energy Secretariat.
95 octane will be sold at 0.771 a literup from 0.732. Meanwhile 91 octane will increase to 0.745. from 0.703 a liter.
Diesel will be sold at 0.623 a liter, up from Is 0.597. Prices will apply until April 28.
“The factor attributed to this adjustment is because in the United States there is a change of season from winter to spring, which gives rise to greater demand and causes prices to rise” says the Secretariat.