US Security alert for invasion anniversary

Posted on December 19, 2016 in Panama

THE U.S. EMBASSY in Panama has issued a security advisory to American citizens for Tuesday December 20, the anniversary  of the US Invasion of Panama, dubbed “Operation Just Cause.”

invasion-1A demonstration is scheduled to begin at the U.S. Embassy in the morning.

The American Citizen Services, Federal Benefits, and Visa Units will be closed to the public  on December 20.

“ All U.S. citizens are reminded to remain diligent and should  avoid all confrontations.  Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” says   the warning”

invasion-2Citizens  “should avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.”

 

