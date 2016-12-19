US Security alert for invasion anniversary

THE U.S. EMBASSY in Panama has issued a security advisory to American citizens for Tuesday December 20, the anniversary of the US Invasion of Panama, dubbed “Operation Just Cause.”

A demonstration is scheduled to begin at the U.S. Embassy in the morning.

The American Citizen Services, Federal Benefits, and Visa Units will be closed to the public on December 20.

“ All U.S. citizens are reminded to remain diligent and should avoid all confrontations. Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” says the warning”

Citizens “should avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.”