US prosecutor opposes Martinelli bail

AS lawyers for Ricardo Martinelli are trying to head off preventive detention in Panama by applying for bail for the ex-president when he is shipped back to Panama, The Miami attorney’s office has filed a brief opposing bail while he is still in the USA.

He has been in a detention center cell since June 12, waiting to be extradited to Panama. The opposition was presented in the name of Jeff Sessions, US Attorney General e, whom Martinelli identifies as one of the defendants in his habeas corpus.

The judge has already spoken against the habeas corpus presented by Martinelli, which gives the green light to his extradition to Panama. The extradition was originally certified by Edwin Torres on August 31. The arguments put forward by prosecutor Adam Fels say there is a “substantial” risk of leakage and there are no special circumstances that justify his freedom on bail.

At a hearing held on January 23, Fels reminded Judge Marcia Cooke,of the Court of the Southern District of Florida, that Judge Torres ordered that Martinelli remains in federal custody until delivery to Panama. A week ago, Martinelli’s attorneys requested bail from Cooke.

Last year, Judge Torres and the US Supreme Court denied bail to the ex-president, who remains at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.