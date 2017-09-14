US Judge fingers Martinelli

A FEDERAL judge in the United States identified former President Ricardo Martinelli as one of the alleged co-conspirators in a bribery scheme that assisted a subsidiary of the German software company SAP to sell software to Panama in exchange for bribes. [An American involved has already been jailed].

This is part of the contents of a letter sent by 23 human rights organizations to US Government Secretaries Rex Tillerson (State) and Steven Mnuchin (Treasury), calling for Martinelli to be sanctioned on the basis of the ‘Magnitsky Law’, which prosecutes accused aliens of corruption and violation of human rights.

At least 23 human rights and anti-corruption organizations signed the letter to Tillerson and Mnuchin,

in which they were asked to impose sanctions on Martinelli, such as the withdrawal of his visa and the freezing of assets that are under the jurisdiction of that country.

The organizations base their request on the application of the Global Liability

Human Rights (Magnitsky Act), which allows for sanctions against foreigners accused of corruption and violations of human rights,

Martinelli has been in detention since June 12 in Miami, US, awaiting extradition to face wiretapping and embezzlement charges charges during his term in office (2009-2014)

Tillerson must make the final decision on the extradition of Martinelli to Panama, after federal judge Edwin Torres declared him extraditable last August.

In the letter, signed, among others, by organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW), Transparency

International, Freedom House and Reporters Without Borders, says: “In his term as president,

perpetrator -Martinelli- and his relatives allegedly embezzled up to $ 100 million of the projects

social services designed to help the citizens of Panama. ”

They also emphasized that in the present time there are more than 200 investigations open in cases supposedly corrupt that occurred during his term, with the former president [as] the “target “of nine Supreme Court investigations, including bribery, misappropriation of public funds and abuse of power, among others. “