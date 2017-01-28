US Court denies Waked bail

WHILE PANAMA was focused on high profile members of the former administration and their business associates linked to the Odebrecht bribery scandal last week, Nidal Waked appeared in a Florida court and pleaded “not guilty” to money laundering and drug trafficking.

In the hearing before Judge John O’Sullivan, he was denied bail.

Panama money, influence

“He has passports from Panama, Colombia, Spain and some kind of status in Canada and is an international traveler.

“In addition he seems to still have access to money and Influence in Panama. Therefore, it may be a risk of leakage and he must remain in detention” said the judge”

Waked was extradited from Bogota to the United on January 19.

He was arrested in Bogota on May 4, 2016. The next day. The U.S. Treasury Department

Announced that he and his unncle Abdul Waked and 68 corporations were on the Clinton List of people and business activities related to money laundering and drug trafficking.

That same day, the Balboa

Bank and stock brokerage , where Nidal was treasurer, were closed by the Panama Bank and trust superintendencies.

Nidal’s brothers and Abdul’s son, as well as his lawyers, were also included in the list.

In September, the Colombia president, Juan Manuel Santos, endorsed Nidal Waked’s

extradition to the United States Waked had requested express extradition to that country, where he faces multiple charges including bank fraud and faces sanctions of up to 50 years in prison.