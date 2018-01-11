US Ambassdor cites personal reasons for retirement

John Feeley, US marine and diplomat
JOHN FEELEY, the outspoken United States Ambassador to Panama,  has announced his decision to retire for personal reasons.

The surprise decision came in an official statement from the US Embassy on Thursday, January  11.

His last day in office will be on  Friday, March 9.

Consular chief  Roxanne Cabral will assume the leadership of the embassy y, reports TVN

Feeley took office on December 9, 2015, under the presidency of Barack Obama.

During his occupancy of the post, he pronounced himself an ally of the government in the fight against corruption  Feeley also spoke out during the Waked case, stating that the newspapers La Estrella de Panamá and El Siglo had no relation to the alleged case of money laundering and drug trafficking by the Waked conglomerate.

Feeley has spent 35 years in public service, first as an officer and helicopter pilot in the US Marine Corps and as a  career diplomat in the State Department.with most of his focus on Latin America and the Caribbean.

The diplomat has reported his retirement to the  White House and to Panama  President, Juan Carlos Varela and   Chancellor Isabel Saint Malo de Alvarado.

