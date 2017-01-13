United front against Parque Omar remake.

OPPOSITION to the $35.7 million plan to remodel Parque Omar, continues to mount with calls from multiple groups for the suspension of the tender initiated by the government without prior consultation.

Civil society organizations, park users and residents of San Francisco are united in opposing changes to one of the capital’s”lungs”

Groups such as the Urban Citizen’s Network of Panama state that they do not want the project to go forward as planned.

They say the money should be used to maintain the park as it is, rather than change it.

They and others plan to voice their objections at a public hearing for the project

The part of the plan that has raised the most objections is the proposal to build commercial structures and other buildings within the facility, which will reduce the amount of green space.

Opponents say this will change the park for the worse and diminish its capacity to provide a respite from the bustle of the city.