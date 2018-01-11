Uncovered  Pistol Likely Used In US Citizen Murder

THE WEAPON believed to have been used to kill an American citizen in a trendy coffee shop in Punta Pacific on January 4, was recovered on Wednesday, January 10.

The Homicide / Femicide Prosecutor’s Office and the Public Prosecutor’s Office team, and their auxiliary arms, after an extensive search, found a 9mm pistol, in sector 4 of the Samaria, district of San Miguelito. The weapon was hidden under tiles and was delivered to the authorities by a person who is collaborating with the investigation.

It was found in an area frequented by a suspect who was captured on Wednesday afternoon and believed to be the author of the crime, which left two other foreign citizens seriously injured. The suspect is in detention