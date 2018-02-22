Uber hits another Panama speed bump

UBER has had another setback in Panama with the Supreme Court’s refusal to admit an appeal seeking to annul an Executive Decree applying regulations to companies that provide transport services through technological platforms.

The decision was made in an ordinary session of the plenary of the Court On Thursday, February 22.

Sources told La Prensa that the magistrates considered that Uber had to present its appeal before the Third Chamber of the Court.

The Government gave six months from November 2017 for the companies that offer transport service through technology platforms to comply with the guidelines of the Decree.

Vehicles that are part of that system must be registered in a list and the service can only be offered in the provinces of Panamá Oeste, Panamá, Colón and Coclé- will have to be done electronically (credit card).

Drivers must be Panamanians, over 21 and have an E1 type driver’s license -given after having a minimum two years of experience with C or D- type licenses and also present a clean police record.