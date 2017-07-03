U.S. pastor accidentally reverses over daughter

AN AMERICAN pastor suffered a parent’s worst nightmare on Sunday. July 2 when he accidentally reversed over his two-year old daughter.

The tragedy happened at around 9.30 am in El Valle de Antón, in Coclé province when pastor Graham Astin Davis, 41 started his Nissan Pathfinder truck, believing his two-year-old Noelly Belle Davis Prince was in the back seat where he and his wife Nicole had placed her, but she had climbed out of the vehicle.

When he reversed he felt a bump and discovered his daughter under a back wheel.

The distraught father rushed her to the Elle Valle Ministry of Health Clinic where the duty doctor pronounced her dead, reports El Siglo.