U.S. pastor accidentally reverses over daughter

Posted on July 3, 2017 in Panama

El Valle health clinic
AN AMERICAN pastor suffered a parents worst nightmare on Sunday. July 2 when he  accidentally reversed over his two-year old daughter.

The tragedy  happened at around 9.30 am  in El Valle de Antón, in Coclé province when pastor Graham Astin Davis, 41 started his Nissan Pathfinder truck, believing his two-year-old Noelly Belle Davis Prince  was  in the back seat where he and his wife Nicole had placed her, but she had climbed out of the vehicle.

When he reversed he felt a  bump  and discovered  his daughter under a back wheel.

The distraught father rushed her to the Elle Valle  Ministry of Health Clinic  where the duty doctor  pronounced  her dead, reports El Siglo.

 

 

