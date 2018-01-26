Two young girls hit in shootout

TWO YOUNG girls are in hospital, one in “delicate” condition after being hit by bullets in a shootout in San Miguelito on Thursday, January 25.

The girls, aged 5 and 9 years old, were exposed to a hail of bullets in what is believed to be a gang-related incident the Nuevo Progreso sector of Nueva Libia,

One of the girls is in delicate condition and the other is under medical observation the Hospital Del Niño (Children’s’ Hospital) one was hit in the chest and the other received a bullet in the chin.

The National Police launched a major operation following the shooting reports El Siglo.