Two fire service women killed

TWO YOUNG women members of Panama’s Fire Service were killed in a car crash during heavy rain in Chiriqui on Wednesday, April 19. Two other people were injured.

The accident happened at 6:10 p.m. on the Pan-American highway at the Gariché line, in Bugaba, raising the toll of highway traffic death in Chiriqui this year to 30.

Arianeth Rodríguez, 22, was a recent Fire Service graduate and Yariseth Cornejo 20, was a paramedic. Both were part of the Benémerito Fire Corps.

Co-workers came to their aid but one died at the scene and the other in the emergency room of the Pablo Espinosa Polyclinic in Bugaba.

Major Mario Castillo said that the accident was triggered by a heavy downpour leading to a collision between their car and a 4×4 pickup.