Two weekend road deaths push total to  357

A SPEEDING motorcyclist who had received a speeding ticket five hours earlier was killed at 8.30 p.m, on Thursday, November 9 while reportedly racing a sedan on the road that leads from Puerto Armuelles to Palmar, in the district of Barú, Chiriqui.

Xavier Elías Soto Pimentel, 20, died after being flung 75 meters from the crash site in front of the Puerto Armuelles Institute College (IPA). Earlier he had been ticketed for speeding at 124 kilometers an hour.

Another speed-related death was registered in the district of Natá, Coclé on Sunday, November 12.

when, the driver lost control of a car close to the River Chico, spun off the road and was demolished when it hit a tree. One of the occupants aged 25 was killed and the other, aged 24. badly injured. The names of the victims have not been released by investigators.

The latest deaths bring the national total this year to 357.