Two  traffic deaths raise total to 69

A taxi driver and an 11-year-old boy died in Panama traffic accidents on Monday, Mar 12, bringing the total of highway deaths so far this year to 69.

The 41-year old taxista died instantly in a head-on collision with a double-cab truck on Avenida Roosevelt, opposite Bar Pedasieño, in Chilibre. Four occupants of the truck were injured and taken to hospital

Benigno Antonio García, aged 11 was hit and killed by truck near his home in Paso Ancho Chiriqui, while in David a collision between a van and a sedan left four injured: three adults and a minor student, who were in the sedan.

The three adults were transferred to the emergency room of the Regional Hospital Rafael Hernández de David and the minor to the emergency room of the Maternal and Child Hospital José Domingo de Obaldía.