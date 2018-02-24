Two policemen  die in traffic accidents

An off-duty police sergeant whose car was hit from behind sending him plunging into a river on Friday afternoon, February 23, was the second officer killed in a traffic accident in 10 days.

The previous death was in Colon when a policeman on bicycle patrol was hit by a car.

National Police Sergeant William Nelson Garcia was killed on the Corridor Sur when crossing the bridge over the River Tapia.

After being hit he lost control of the car and it plunged into the river and died on the spot.

A collision involving a truck and a car in El Espino, La Chorrera on Saturday morning, February led to the death of the car driver. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

The three incidents bring the total of highway deaths so far this year to 53.