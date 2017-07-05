Two ex MOP ministers behind bars

TWO FORMER Ministers of Public Works (MOP) Federico Pepe Suárez and Jaime Ford spent Wednesday night, July 5, behind bars.

They are under investigation for overcosts for the contract for the rehabilitation and expansion of the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway, which was awarded In 2010 to the company Transcaribe Trading, S.A. (TCT).

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office ordered their preventive detention, after days of interrogation.

They are the latest high rollers in the Ricardo Martinelli administration to be introduced to the limited comforts of a cell in The Directorate of Judicial Investigation (DIJ). In Ancon.

The prosecution imputes the two former officials and Daniel Ochy, legal representative of TCT, who has been detained since June 22, for alleged embezzlement.

The prosecution estimates that there was a surcharge of $60.5 million on the work, based on a report of the Public Infrastructure Committee of the National Assembly and an MOP audit.