Two drivers flee after fatal accidents

POLICE are looking for two drivers who fled after weekend fatal highway accidents.

Anina Dellasera, 52, died on Saturday night, January 13, after being run over by a hit and run driver on the Pan-America highway near the fire and police offices in Lomas de David.

In the Ngäbe Bugle region a state-owned pickup of the representative of the Municipality of Chami in the Comarca Ngäbe Bugle, of the state collided with a sewer fixture at 5:10 am on Sunday, leaving one person dead and one injured.

The pickup was traveling in the direction of San Felix when the driver lost control.

A passenger identified as Abel Prado Caballero was killed and another was taken to the emergency room of the Regional Hospital Oriente Chiricano in San Felix The driver fled but the injured passenger has refused to disclose his identity reports El Siglo.