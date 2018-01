A speeding taxi carrying three students plunged into a ravine killing the driver and one of the passengers on Monday, January 8.

The accident happened in the Chilibre area, in Northern Panama.

The driver and his injured passengers were taken to Santo Tomas Hospital (HST)where he and one of the students died. The others are reported in serious condition

Witnesses said the taxi was speeding, when the driver lost control and crashed into a power line post.

