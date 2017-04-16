Two dead five injured in boating crash

Posted on April 16, 2017 in Panama

 A MOTHER and her daughter were killed in a crash  between two launches in Penonome, Cocle, on Saturday, April 15.  Five others were injured, one critically.

Adelina Aparicio, 53, and Jackeline Ricard Aparicio, 37, became the first recorded fatalities of the Easter weekend when the boats collided  at Puerto El Gago.

One passed over the other said a survivor.

Davis Moreno Ricord, 16,  in  critical condition was transferred  by helicopter to  Santo Tomas  Hospital in Panama City after evaluation by doctors at  a local Health center where four minors were kept under observation.

 

