Two dead in  Carnival traffic accidents

TWO PEOPLE died in traffic accidents in the first two full days of Carnival, one in the district of Arraiján and the latest one in Herrera. Robinson Ruiz, approximately 40 years old, in Herrera, was killed in a hit and run incident in the village of Parita at 8 o’clock on Sunday night. February 11.

According to Transit Police reports Ruiz died instantly due to the strong impact he suffered. His death brings traffic fatalities this year to 41

On Saturday night, in the district of Arraiján, an unidentified man was hit and killed by a sedan-type vehicle in the Cerro Silvestre sector, when he tried to cross the four lanes of the highway.

The Joint Task Force (FTC) reported that during Carnival Monday there were 81 traffic accidents nationwide with 45 injured and one fatal victim (Herrera).

Traffic police have urged pedestrians to use safety lines and pedestrian bridges when crossing roads.