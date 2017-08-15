Two dead 6 injured as highway death toll hits 269

A TRIO of weekend highway accidents in Veraguas, left two dead and six injured. The deaths brought the total for the province this year to 16 and the national toll to 269.

Cirilo Rodriguez, 85, was killed while crossing a road in Santiago, near La Fenacota, at the entrance to El Uvito.

Isaías Mendieta, de 55 was killed when his car hit an articulated truck in El Espino de Santa Rosa\

Six people, three men and three women were hospitalized after their car overturned At San Bartolo in the district of La Mesa.