Turbulence injures 10 on Panama-Houston flight

Posted on June 20, 2017 in Panama

HOUSTON, Texas — At least ten people received turbulence related injuries on a United Airlines flight from  Panama to Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June  20, reports a CBS  Houston affiliate KHOU-TV

The plane was traveling from  Tocumen International Airport , to George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Texas when it experienced weather-related turbulence, United Airlines told CBS News.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the flight hit severe turbulence.

“United Flight 1031, a Boeing 737, reported encountering severe turbulence in Mexican airspace, about 80 miles east of Cancun. The aircraft landed safely at George Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport just after 2:30 p.m,” the statement said.

United said in a statement to CBS News that nine customers and crew members were transferred to area hospitals for treatment. Paramedics met the aircraft on the runway for immediate treatment, United said.

Last year, 44 passengers and crew members suffered turbulence-related injuries that were sufficient enough to require reporting to the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration. That figure marked a spike since the previous year, when 21 people were injured, but also a significant drop from 2009, when 107 crew members and passengers were injured during turbulence, the FAA reported.

