Trump gets First Lady fan review

PRESIDENT Donald Trump, who is not immune to adulation would got an outpouring from Panama’s First Lady Lorena Castillo after meeting Trump in the White House along with her husband President Juan Carlos Varela.

In an interview with Telemetro she described Trump as “really impressive.”

“I can tell you that we were very comfortable, very happy. We both had the same impression, of course.

“Donald Trump is a strong man, aggressive, with a very marked personality. “No none expected him to be so cordial … ” Castillo said.

“The strongest issue that was discussed while I was was present was Colombian, drug trafficking. It was extremely interesting. Then we retired, ” She headed for lunch with Melania Trump

“First we went through a beautiful, red room, where John F. Kennedy’s painting was, it was

spectacular to see in person. Then we passed through the blue room until we reached the green room; there were two waiters one Colombian and one from Bolivia, “she said.

She described Melania Trump as a “physically beautiful woman.”

“I went with another expectation, that she would be colder, more calculating. I met a woman with

A huge heart and, a lioness who puts family first.”