Truckers block highway for four hours

OVER 80 dump trucks blocked the Corridor Sur for four hours on Tuesday, July 18., causing major traffic disruption and leading to police intervention.

The carriers were protesting against Law No. 51 of June 28, 2017 regulating this type of transport in the country, including times of access to the city l

Alexis Bethancourt head of Panama’ security ministry arrived to talk to the demonstrators and ordered them to clear the road or have their vehicles removed.

Earlier, the drivers had traveled in convoy from La Doña (East Panama), heading to the Presidency to present their claims

The convoy was halted by police on Corridor Sur, where the drivers’ reaction was to park and block the highway. They stayed for four hours, when a delegation headed to the Presidency where they were told that drivers who had blocked the corridor would face sanctions

Another group of truck drivers traveling from Panama West to the capital was also blocked by police.

Meanwhile, the Transit Authority (ATTT) called for dialogue with the truck drivers.