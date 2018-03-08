Truck and bus drivers to register for  training

A RAFT of commercial drivers who may currently be lacking appropriate skills will be forced to register for training to get type F, G and H licenses necessary to operate trucks, 16-seat -passenger buses, mules, dangerous cargo vehicles cranes and tippers.

All drivers must go through a training course at the National Vocational Training Institute for Human Development (Inadeh). as part of the new regulation that is analyzed in a program by technical staff of Inadeh, the Transit Authority (ATTT) and the Panama Freight Forwarder Association (Atracapa) .Jorge Montenegro, the coordinator of the Heavy Equipment Training area, said that once approved this agreement the Inadeh will have more instructors to enable the training.

Omar Medina, Director of Cargo Transport of the ATTT, said that the new regulations will oblige freight carriers to take annual training accompanied by talks on road safety, order and control on the roads.

According to Medina, the Inadeh and the ATTT together with Atracapa will continue to fine tune the rules for implementation in June.