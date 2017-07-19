Triple collision injures 22 in Panama City

A TRIPLE COLLISION on the Avenida Des Martires, near El Chorillo in Panama City on Wednesday afternoon, July 19, sent 22 people to medical centers.

The drivers of the three vehicles, a pickup a busito and a sedan were detained in hospital and were in stable condition reports the Panama Fire Department.

Most of the injured had lacerations and bruises on different parts of the body. Among them was a group of students returning home from school in the busito.

The accident was attended by officials from the Panama Fire Department and the National Police.

It came only days after a multi-vehicle pile up in Las Cumbres injured 17. Three people have died in traffic accidents this week.