Triple collision injures 22 in Panama City

Posted on July 19, 2017 in Panama

A TRIPLE COLLISION  on the Avenida Des Martires, near El Chorillo in Panama City on Wednesday  afternoon, July 19,  sent 22  people to medical centers.

The drivers of the three vehicles,   a pickup a busito and  a sedan were detained in hospital and were in stable condition  reports the Panama Fire Department.

Most of the  injured  had lacerations and bruises on different parts of the body. Among them was a group of students returning  home from school in the busito.

The accident  was attended by officials from the Panama Fire Department and the National Police.

It came only days after a multi-vehicle pile up in Las Cumbres injured 17. Three people have died in traffic accidents this week.

