Trio of accidents on Bridge of Americas

THE THIRD accident in three days on the Bridge of the Americas, each time blocking traffic in both directions, took place early Sunday afternoon, August 13, when a sedan was sandwiched between two buses.

Earlier incidents involved a taxi doing a U-turn on the bridge, and colliding with two pirate cars, and another when a motor cyclist ran into the back of the car, catapulting the pillion rider onto the car roof.

There were injuries needing hospital treatment in all of the accidents, but no fatalities.

Panama’s highway death toll reached 268 on Friday, when a 45-year-old driver died trying to ford a flooded stream in Los Santos.