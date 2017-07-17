Traveling judge requests audit

JUST 24 HOURS after revelations of the amount of money spent by some of Panama’s jet setting judges, the Supreme Court, president Jose Ayú Prado, has “formally asked the Comptroller General for an audit of”External travel expenses” and “purchase of tickets abroad”.

Ayú Prado is the judge who has racked up the most in per diems and air tickets. on trips. The audit request was reported on Monday July 17 in a Judicial press release, which said that the audit should be from January 2016 to December 2017, “corresponding to the holders and alternates of the Supreme Court of Justice”.

In Ayú Prado’s application to the comptroller Federico Humbert, it was stated that “in January

2016, the audit of the implementation of the same budget items was requested, but From January 2014 to December 2015 “.

Ayú Prado’s request comes a day after it was learned that the Supreme Court of Justice has disbursed a total of $129,229 in judicial staff travel in the first five months of this year.

In another part of the communiqué it was emphasized that in mid-September 2016 the Comptroller Informed that “in relation to the magistrates Jose Ayú Prado, Hernán A. De Leon and Luis Ramón And the implementation of the audited budget items were not found to justify the initiation of a process in the National Assembly.”