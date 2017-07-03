Trapped truck driver in three hour ordeal

THE DRIVER of a jack-knifed tractor trailer sat trapped in the truck’s cabin overhanging a bridge on Via Centenario for three hours until fellow workers arrived to rescue him on Monday July 3.

The accident led to the closure of the highway causing massive rush-hour traffic jams, as four cranes were called in to remove the vehicle.

According to the driver the accident at the bridge over the Pedro Miguel River occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle after hitting liquid on the road and crashed into a concrete barrier

The cab was suspended from the bridge and the driver had to wait until 6:00 a.m. when his companions arrived from Aguadulce to rescue him. They passed a rope which he tied around his waist before climbing to safety, reports El Siglo.

“I’m calling on the authorities to pay more attention, this accident was not for speeding or smooth tires. There was a spill, possibly fuel on that stretch of Centenario which is bad,” said the driver.

The truck was delivering recyclable materials from Cocle to Panama city

At least four cranes had to intervene to remove the articulated truck and Centenario road was totally closed from 7 a.m.

Inspectors of the Transit Authority (ATTT) and traffic police were called in to help guide traffic towards Panama City.